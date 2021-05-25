Tesla is ditching radar, will rely on cameras for Autopilot in some cars

The interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016.

Tesla announced Tuesday that it is ditching radar for its driver-assistance features like Autopilot.

In a blog post entitled "Transitioning to Tesla Vision," the company said its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made for customers in the U.S. and Canada starting this month would feature a camera-based system instead to enable Autopilot features like traffic adjusted cruise control, or automatic lane-keeping.

Radar sensors are relatively expensive, and processing data from them takes significant computing power in a vehicle. Tesla has previously told shareholders that it believes "a vision-only system is ultimately all that is needed for full autonomy," and that it was planning to switch the U.S. market to Tesla Vision. CEO Elon Musk also said the company would move to a "pure vision" approach in a tweet earlier this year.

Tesla said that these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver "Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features."

The company also cautioned that Autopilot and FSD systems would not be as useful or as strong during this period of technical adjustments.

"For a short period during this transition, cars with Tesla Vision may be delivered with some features temporarily limited or inactive, including: Autosteer will be limited to a maximum speed of 75 mph and a longer minimum following distance. Smart Summon (if equipped) and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance may be disabled at delivery."

Customers who already ordered a Model 3 or Model Y but didn't know about this modification will be informed before accepting delivery of their cars.

All new Tesla vehicles include a standard set of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features dubbed Autopilot.

Tesla also sells a $10,000 premium software package marketed as "Full Self Driving" or FSD. Tesla gives select drivers early access to a beta version of FSD — effectively turning thousands of customers into software testers on public roads in the U.S.

According to the company's website, Autopilot currently enables a Tesla vehicle to "steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane," and FSD adds features like automatic lane changing and summon, the latter of which enables a driver to call their car to come pick them up across a parking lot using the Tesla app like a remote control.

Tesla cautions in its owners' manual and on its website that Autopilot and FSD require active supervision. But some drivers incorrectly believe that a Tesla is safe to operate hands-free, asleep at the wheel or even while sitting in the back of the car.

One Tesla owner who posted social media videos of himself using Autopilot without his hands on the wheel died in a fatal collision in Southern California earlier this month. Another was arrested by the California Highway Patrol for taking his Tesla for unsafe joy rides during which he sat in the back seat, and let the car operate on public highways with no driver at the wheel.