These are the most hated stocks on Wall Street

Yun Li@YunLi626
As the market stalls near a record, CNBC Pro screened the S&P 500 for stocks that analysts and investors dislike the most right now.

For investors navigating the bumpy trading in the market, these names could be particularly vulnerable to volatility and overall market weakness.

Here's the criteria we used for the screening process, using data from FactSet.

  • Buy ratings by less than 50% of analysts
  • Analysts' average price target for the next 12 months is predicting a decline
  • Elevated short interest (above 5% of float shares)

