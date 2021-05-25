CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Coinbase, AMC, Microsoft, Shake Shack & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • William Blair reiterated its outperform rating on Microsoft.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Virgin Galactic to $25 from $30.
  • Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack to outperform from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Domino's Pizza to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Shake Shack to buy from neutral.
  • Citi reiterated its sell rating on AMC.
  • Barclays initiated Abbott Labs as overweight.
  • MKM upgraded Canopy Growth to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan initiated Coinbase as overweight.
  • Mizuho initiated Adobe as buy.
  • Loop reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
  • Mizuho lowered its price target Coinbase to $225 from $315.
  • Stifel resumed CyberArk as buy.
  • Bernstein initiated Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Boston Beer as outperform.
  • Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating on Charles Schwab
  • Baird reiterated its outperform rating on Zoom.
A medical worker wearing a mask walks near the AMC movie theater in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in New York City.
Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

