Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Coinbase, AMC, Microsoft, Shake Shack & more

Key Points
- William Blair reiterated its outperform rating on Microsoft.
- Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Virgin Galactic to $25 from $30.
- Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack to outperform from neutral.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Domino's Pizza to neutral from buy.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Shake Shack to buy from neutral.
- Citi reiterated its sell rating on AMC.
- Barclays initiated Abbott Labs as overweight.
- MKM upgraded Canopy Growth to buy from neutral.
- JPMorgan initiated Coinbase as overweight.
- Mizuho initiated Adobe as buy.
- Loop reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
- Mizuho lowered its price target Coinbase to $225 from $315.
- Stifel resumed CyberArk as buy.
- Bernstein initiated Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Boston Beer as outperform.
- Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating on Charles Schwab
- Baird reiterated its outperform rating on Zoom.
A medical worker wearing a mask walks near the AMC movie theater in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in New York City.
Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: