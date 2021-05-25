United says domestic leisure fares are topping 2019 levels as bookings pick up

A United Airlines Holdings Inc. employee helps a traveler at a ticket counter for Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Summer vacations are getting more and more expensive as travelers return from the long pandemic lull.

United Airlines said Tuesday that yields on domestic leisure tickets purchased this month topped 2019 levels and said the trend would continue through summer, echoing similar comments from Southwest Airlines last week.

United said total revenue per available seat mile, a gauge of how much revenue airlines are bringing in compared with its capacity, would be down 12% for the second quarter from previous guidance of about a 20% decline. Weak business travel demand is weighing on yields overall, though those are close to 2019 levels, United said.