White House officials say China hasn't been 'completely transparent' in Covid origin investigation

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic leave The Jade Hotel on a bus after completing their quarantine in Wuhan, Chinas central Hubei province on January 28, 2021.

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021.

White House officials told reporters Tuesday that China hasn't been "completely transparent" in the global investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and that a full investigation is needed to determine whether the virus that's killed almost 3.5 million people came from nature or a lab.

"We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be," White House senior Covid-19 advisor Andy Slavitt told reporters at a Covid briefing Tuesday. "We need a completely transparent process from China, we need the (World Health Organization) to assist in that matter and we don't feel like we have that now."

The theory that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was initially dismissed by most medical experts and health officials as a conspiracy theory, but credible scientists continue to question the true origin of Covid-19.