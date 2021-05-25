Watch live: Fauci testifies before U.S. House on NIH budget

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the National Institutes of Health testify before Congress Tuesday on the agency's annual budget as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Witnesses include White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also runs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases within NIH, as well as directors from the nation's top medical institutions.

NIH Director Dr. Francis S. Collins is also testifying before the House Committee on Appropriations and the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services along with Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, the Director of Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Other witnesses include Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, the Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Dr. Norman E. Sharples, the Director of the National Cancer Institute, and Dr. Nora D. Volkow, the Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.