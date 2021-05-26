Asia-Pacific stocks set to slip at the open; multiple Southeast Asian markets closed for a holiday
SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open after a recent Wall Street rally stalled overnight stateside.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,553.98.
Shares in Australia also looked poised for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,081.0, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,115.20.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Ahead of that announcement, the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.7223, following its rise earlier this week from below $0.72.
In Southeast Asia, markets in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand are closed for a holiday on Wednesday.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 shed 0.21% to 4,188.13 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 81.52 points to 34,312.46. The Nasdaq Composite closed fractionally lower at 13,657.17.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.639 — weaker as compared to levels above 89.7 seen recently.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.78 per dollar after touching levels around 108.6 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.775, stronger than levels below $0.772 seen earlier in the week.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- New Zealand: Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN