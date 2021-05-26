SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open after a recent Wall Street rally stalled overnight stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,553.98.

Shares in Australia also looked poised for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,081.0, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,115.20.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Ahead of that announcement, the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.7223, following its rise earlier this week from below $0.72.

In Southeast Asia, markets in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand are closed for a holiday on Wednesday.