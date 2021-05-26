Biden orders closer review of Covid origins as U.S. intel weighs Wuhan lab leak theory

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he has ordered a closer intelligence review of what he said were two equally plausible scenarios of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden revealed that earlier this year he tasked the Intelligence Community with preparing "a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of Covid-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident."

"As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question," Biden said in a statement.

"Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other," said the president.

Biden used the Intelligence Community's traditional language when they provide assessments to a president. This includes explaining to the president when different agencies within the IC disagree, and always giving the president the level of confidence they have in the accuracy of the raw intelligence.

Biden issued the new directives as the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, still officially unknown, come under increasing scrutiny.

The hypothesis that the virus may have escaped from a laboratory, while initially dismissed by some as a conspiracy theory, has in recent months gained more mainstream traction.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last week said in Senate testimony that a lab-leak origin "certainly" was "one possibility."

White House officials told reporters Tuesday that China hasn't been "completely transparent" in the global investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and that a full investigation is needed to determine whether the virus that's killed almost 3.5 million people came from nature or a lab.

"We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be," White House senior covid-19 advisor Andy Slavitt told reporters at a covid briefing Tuesday. "We need a completely transparent process from China, we need the [World Health Organization] to assist in that matter and we don't feel like we have that now."

The World Health Organization said in March that it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus was introduced to humans through an accidental lab leak. But that report was heavily criticized by scientists who said the WHO gave the possibility of a lab accident short shrift compared with a natural-origin scenario..

"The report lacks crucial data, information, and access. It represents a partial and incomplete picture," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time when asked about WHO's stance on Covid's origins.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which leads the nation's 18 intelligence agencies, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to CNBC.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

---- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Amanda Macias contributed to this story.