Bitcoin price bounces back above $40,000 after a wild week of trading

The price of bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday morning, a week after its price tumbled 30% to around $30,000.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $40,344.50 at 5:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday, up over 5% over the last 24 hours, according to Coin Metrics data.

All the other major digital coins were also in the green Wednesday. Ethereum's price has risen over 10% in the last 24 hours to $2,865.61, while Dogecoin's price has climbed a little over 2% to 36 cents a coin.

Last week's crypto sell-off came after authorities in China and the U.S. moved to tighten regulation and tax compliance on cryptocurrencies.