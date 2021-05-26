These are the Cathie Wood stocks Wall Street believes have the best chance of roaring back

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Popular fund manger Cathie Wood's ETFs have been on shaky ground this year, but Wall Street analysts see the prospects improving for a bunch of her funds' holdings.

Shares of Wood's flagship ETF — ARK Innovation —are down more than 12% this year amid a rotation from growth stocks into value. The fear of rising interest rates in the first quarter and concerns about inflation this quarter have spurred weakness in Wood's top holdings, especially the high profile names like Tesla and Teladoc.

Nearly $7 billion in fund flows have left ARK Innovation in 2021, according to FactSet.