‘More than a trade’: Credit Suisse picks ‘cheap’ global stocks for long-term investment

A worker refuels a hydrogen fuel cell powered railway train, manufactured by Alstom SA, in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Exceptionally high levels of household savings, the Covid vaccine rollout and a "supportive" fiscal policy are set to benefit a raft of global stocks according to analysts from Credit Suisse.

The investment bank put together several stock lists, including "cheap" stocks it expects to outperform and "global leaders" among so-called green stocks.

Analysts led by Andrew Garthwaite last week said there were several "positives" for European stocks specifically, including above-average earnings revisions and the region's 750 billion euro ($917 billion) recovery fund.

All of this combined means Europe could potentially be "more than a 'trade'" right now, and provide longer-term investment opportunities, according to Credit Suisse.

The analysts' stock picks include: