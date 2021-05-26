CNBC Pro

‘More than a trade’: Credit Suisse picks ‘cheap’ global stocks for long-term investment

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
A worker refuels a hydrogen fuel cell powered railway train, manufactured by Alstom SA, in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Exceptionally high levels of household savings, the Covid vaccine rollout and a "supportive" fiscal policy are set to benefit a raft of global stocks according to analysts from Credit Suisse.

The investment bank put together several stock lists, including "cheap" stocks it expects to outperform and "global leaders" among so-called green stocks.

Analysts led by Andrew Garthwaite last week said there were several "positives" for European stocks specifically, including above-average earnings revisions and the region's 750 billion euro ($917 billion) recovery fund.

All of this combined means Europe could potentially be "more than a 'trade'" right now, and provide longer-term investment opportunities, according to Credit Suisse.

The analysts' stock picks include:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Coinbase, AMC, Microsoft, Shake Shack & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProGoldman downgrades Domino's Pizza to neutral, citing valuation and rising competition
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProBernstein is bullish on beer, says top stocks like Constellation Brands can rise nearly 30%
Jesse Pound
Read More