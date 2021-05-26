Fanatics opens first LA store exclusive to Paris Saint-Germain soccer club

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the world's most prominent soccer clubs, now has a presence in Los Angeles courtesy of Fanatics.

The sports merchandise company opened a store dedicated to Paris Saint-Germain in the Westfield Century City Mall last Saturday. The store sells PSG apparel featuring LA-inspired clothing from its partnership with Michael Jordan's brand and Nike. Fanatics operated the opening and then transformed day-to-day operations to retail company Lids, which Fanatics partly owns.

The store rollout is the first Fanatics is planning to grow PSG's brand across North America. The parties renewed their partnership last June in Fanatics' most significant merchandising deal with a pro sports club.

Zohar Ravid, Fanatics general manager for international business, called PSG a "trailblazing" brand.

Fabien Allegre, PSG brand diversification director, said interest in the club outside France has grown since its first e-commerce deal with Fanatics in 2017. The team now wants to focus on the U.S. market, where interest in soccer is growing.

"The North American market has always been strategic to us, but it has become more and more important," said Allegre. "Outside France, it is our second-biggest market. Our popularity is growing steadily, as the number of followers on social media develop at pace and the number of viewers for our games regularly beat previous records."

PSG is valued at $2.5 billion and ranked ninth on Forbes' most expensive soccer list. The publication says the club's revenue was $599 million in 2020.