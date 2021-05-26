Fighting inflation with a reverse mortgage. What retirees need to know

Many older Americans worry about outliving their savings, and those fears have been magnified by recent spikes in inflation, eating away at retirees' nest eggs.

The consumer price index increased by 0.8% in April from March and surged 4.2% from the previous year, the biggest jump since September 2008.

As retirees weigh options to preserve purchasing power, financial experts say adding a reverse mortgage to a retirement plan may offer inflation protection.

"There are more and more people who are looking at this strategically," said Don Graves, president of the Housing Wealth Institute and author of "Housing Wealth: An Advisor's Guide to Reverse Mortgages."

While Americans have record amounts of home equity, it hasn't been easy to access during the pandemic.

Several large banks stopped offering home equity lines of credit amid the economic uncertainty. As a result, some cash-strapped seniors turned to reverse mortgages, particularly during stock market dips.

But reverse mortgages can also be a proactive strategy, said Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at The American College of Financial Services.