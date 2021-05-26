Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, AMC & more

A banner for Snowflake is displayed on its IPO day at the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2020. It was the largest software IPO in history and was one of eight CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 companies to go public, and more Disruptor deals are coming soon.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Snowflake — Shares of the data-analytics software company fell more than 5% in extended trading after the firm reported widening losses. Snowflake's net loss swelled to $203.2 million in the fiscal first quarter from $93.6 million a year ago. Its revenue came in at $228.9 million, versus expectations of $212.9 million, according to Refinitiv.

Nvidia — The chip giant saw its shares dip slightly even after a blowout quarterly report. Nvidia's earnings and sales for the first quarter both beat Wall Street expectations, with revenue growing 88% compared to last year. The stock has rallied 20% this year.

AMC Entertainment — Shares of the movie theater chain gained another 2% in extended trading after a near 20% rally on Wednesday. The Reddit-favored stock has rallied more than 60% this week alone as speculative trading behavior ramped up again. The move after hours followed an upgrade from CFRA to hold from sell.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of the home furnishings retailer climbed 3% in extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.93 per share, well ahead of an estimate of $1.83 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — The software stock fell slightly even after the company beat expectations for its quarterly earnings and sales. Its first-quarter earnings came in at 87 cents per share, compared to the 73 cents analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv.