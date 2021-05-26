Yellen skips House small business hearing, defying legal requirement and angering both parties

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during the daily press briefing on May 7, 2021, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is under fire from Democrats and Republicans alike for skipping an appearance before the House Small Business Committee required by law.

According to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill Congress passed in December, Yellen and Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman are required to testify before both chambers' committees on small business to help oversee the disbursement of aid.

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that Yellen was a no-show.

"Unfortunately, Treasury Secretary Yellen has declined to appear before us in complete disregard for the law, which requires her to do so," Velazquez said. "While she and her team may believe their role in PPP and other small business Covid relief programs is dwindling as we move towards economic rebirth — they are sorely mistaken."

Velazquez's complaint was echoed by ranking Republican member Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri.

"While I am glad we will be having a conversation with Small Business Administrator Guzman, I am deeply disappointed and concerned that Secretary Yellen is not with us today, as the appearance of the Treasury Secretary is required by law," he said in prepared remarks.

Guzman appeared before the House committee on Wednesday.

Velazquez and fellow lawmakers had hoped to question Yellen given Treasury's significant role in instituting the nearly $1 trillion Paycheck Protection Program, more directly managed by the SBA. Her failure to attend also comes in contrast to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's several appearances before the body during President Donald Trump's term.

Asked to explain why Yellen would not appear before the House committee, the Treasury Department offered CNBC this statement: "Secretary Yellen looks forward to continuing robust congressional engagement and will testify before Congress several times within the next month, including tomorrow. We will continue to work with Congress to coordinate the scheduling of as many hearings as possible."