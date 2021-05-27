Asia-Pacific stocks muted; China's industrial profits data for April ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were muted in Thursday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese industrial profits data for April.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.19% in early trade while the Topix index declined fractionally. Over in South Korea, the Kospi hovered above the flatline.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.04% lower.

China is expected to report its industrial profits data for April at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

In corporate developments, investors will watch shares of Xiaomi in Hong Kong after the Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday reported a nearly 55% surge in its first quarter revenue as compared with the same period a year earlier.