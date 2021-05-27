Aung San Suu Kyi has not been fully granted access to legal advice, lawyer says

Myanmar's ousted leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint have not been given their full pre-trial rights, according to a lawyer representing both of them. Their lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said the police gave him only 30 minutes to discuss the court cases with his clients in person. "The time is not sufficient, not enough to discuss about those cases," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday. "I think that pre-trial rights and the rights of … access to legal advice for the defendants – Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint – are not enough, and not exactly wholly granted to them," he said.

I cannot say for sure that, up to the present, they are given fair trial rights. Khin Maung Zaw Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer

Myanmar's military staged a coup on Feb. 1 against the elected government of Suu Kyi — a Nobel peace laureate and the de facto leader of the civilian government. Both herself and the president were arrested and the military claimed there was voter fraud in last year's democratic election. Win Myint has been accused of breaching the constitution, while Suu Kyi faces charges ranging from breaking a state secrets law to illegally possessing walkie-talkies. Her lawyer said he has been instructed to defend her on the basis that owning those devices is not against the law.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi looks on before the UN's International Court of Justice on December 11, 2019 in the Peace Palace of The Hague, on the second day of her hearing on the Rohingya genocide case. Koen Van Weel | AFP | Getty Images