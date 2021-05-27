Best Buy sales jump 36% as consumers splurge on electronics, retailer raises forecast

Customers wait outside of a Best Buy store in downtown Toronto, Ontario on November 23, 2020 to pick up their online orders.

Best Buy said Thursday that sales grew 36% in the fiscal first quarter, as shoppers' stimulus-fueled spending spree included consumer electronics.

Shares of the company more than 4% in premarket trading after the home electronics and appliance retailer raised its forecast.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said that that consumers decided to invest in technology and kitchen appliances as they saw home values rise. She said demand "was extraordinarily high" in the three-month period.

"This demand is being driven by continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and remodeling," she said in a press release. "The demand was also bolstered by government stimulus programs and the strong housing environment."

That lifted the retailer's expectations for the first half of the year. Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said Best Buy expects same-store sales to grow 3% to 6% this year. He had previously said they would range from a decline of 2% to growth of 1%. However, he said the company anticipates customers will step up spending in other areas, such as travel and dining out, in the second half of the year.

Here's what the company reported for the fiscal quarter ended May 1 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.23 adjusted vs. $1.39 expected

Revenue: $11.64 billion vs. $10.44 billion expected

Best Buy's first-quarter net income rose to $595 million, or $2.32 per share, up from $159 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $2.23 per share, more than the $1.39 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $11.64 billion from $8.56 billion a year earlier, outpacing estimates of $10.44 billion.

Sales online and at stores open at least 14 months grew by 37.2%, higher than 22.4% growth that analysts expected, according to StreetAccount.

As of Wednesday's close, Best Buy shares are up 17% so far this year. Shares hit a 52-week high of $128.57 earlier this month and closed Wednesday at $116.96. The company's market value is $29.29 billion.

Read the company's press release here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.