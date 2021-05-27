Biden's budget will include $5 trillion in new federal spending over the next decade

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will propose $5 trillion in new federal spending over the next decade on Friday, part of his fiscal year 2022 budget request, a source familiar with the proposal tells CNBC.

The new spending would be paid for in part by $3.6 trillion in additional revenues over the same period. The result would be a net deficit of $1.4 trillion, which would begin shrinking after 2030.

Biden will include $300 billion of the $5 trillion total in his budget request to Congress for fiscal year 2022. This will bring the president's total budget request for next year to $6 trillion, the source said.

Biden's budget also projects that inflation will reach no more than 2.3% annually over the next 10 years, reflecting the administration's belief that concerns among some economists about runaway inflation are overblown.

Like in all presidential budgets, the vast majority of the money in Biden's 2022 budget request will be spent on programs that the federal government is obligated to fund, including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Beyond those, Biden has requested $1.5 trillion in discretionary funds, half of which is slated for defense.

The president's new spending, the $5 trillion over 10 years, is intended to fund the twin pillars of his sweeping domestic agenda: the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.