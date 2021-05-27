U.S. Covid cases down more than 50% since start of May as the country averages 1.7 million daily vaccine shots

Audrey Vakker, 14, looks on as she get a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13, 2021.

Average daily Covid case counts in the U.S. are at less than half of the level recorded at the start of May, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

The country is seeing an average of 23,407 new infections per day over the past week, down from about 49,600 on May 1, a 53% drop.

Federal data shows that the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.7 million daily vaccinations, and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more.

U.S. Covid cases

Case counts have not been this low since June of 2020.