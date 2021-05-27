Koch network hasn't yet engaged much with White House after pledge to seek cooperation

After years of working to influence the federal government, the billionaire Koch family's influential political advocacy group and industrial conglomerate have yet to engage much with President Joe Biden's White House.

Records show that the group known as the Koch network, which is partially funded by Charles Koch, and Koch Industries, which has been in the Koch family since the 1940s, have not lobbied the White House since Biden became president earlier this year.

With the exception of some Democratic contenders, the Koch group has typically backed Republican candidates and their economic policies. They saw some key policy wins during the Trump administration, and worked for a time with President Barack Obama's administration on criminal justice reform despite opposing elements of his agenda.

Koch himself told multiple publications after the election that he was aiming to work with the Biden administration on several issues.

"I look forward to finding ways to work with them to break down the barriers holding people back, whether in the economy, criminal justice, immigration, the Covid-19 pandemic, or anywhere else," Koch told The Wall Street Journal in November.

Instead, the Koch network's main political arm, Americans for Prosperity, has worked to oppose many of Biden's early initiatives, including his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill and his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

The network has publicly supported Biden announcing withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and Vanita Gupta becoming associate attorney general. And it has called on the administration to improve the immigration system.

A person familiar with the matter also noted that the network plans to endorse former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram as Biden's head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. This person declined to be named as the group has yet to make the decision public. The Charles Koch Foundation previously supported her work on criminal justice reform.

A spokesman for Americans for Prosperity did not deny, however, that there has been a lack of direct engagement so far with the Biden White House.

"We have been consistent in our commitment to support policies that improve people's lives and oppose those that don't – with this and past administrations. Just five months into the Biden administration, we've supported their decision to end the war in Afghanistan and are advocating for better immigration policy and police reform," Bill Riggs, a spokesman for AFP, told CNBC in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"However, massive spending bills disguised as infrastructure will not help people improve their lives and so we oppose them. But we have also offered better policy options that address these concerns and we would be happy to work with Congress and this Administration on these issues. There is a lot of time left in this Administration and this session of Congress. We are open to working with anyone to do right by the American people. And we will not engage in manufactured controversies that pit groups against one another," Riggs added.