Russia won't make Covid vaccines compulsory, Putin says, but skepticism remains a problem

Russia will not make Covid vaccines compulsory for its citizens, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that people should see the necessity of immunization on their own.

Some officials in Russia had proposed making vaccination mandatory, but Putin said Wednesday that the controversial measure would be "counterproductive."

Speaking during a video conference on the economy, Putin said officials had analyzed options including mandatory vaccination for the entire population, or for workers in certain sectors who come into contact with large numbers of people, Russian news agency TASS reported.

This could have seen Covid shots made compulsory for people working in the retail, education or transportation, for example. However, Putin said he did not agree with such a move.

"In my opinion, it is counterproductive and unnecessary to introduce mandatory vaccinations," he said, adding that "people should realize this necessity on their own" and understand that without a vaccine they "may face a very serious and even deadly danger," particularly elderly people.

Putin urged the public to get immunized and emphasized that the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, was safe.

"I would like to emphasize once again and to appeal to all our citizens: think carefully, keep in mind that the Russian vaccine - the practice has already shown that millions (of people) have used it - is currently the most reliable and the safest," Putin said. "All conditions for vaccination have been created in our country."