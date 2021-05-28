Asia-Pacific markets set for positive start; JD Logistics' Hong Kong debut ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to see a positive start on Friday, as investors await the market debut of JD Logistics in Hong Kong.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,900 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,880. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,549.01.

Shares in Australia also looked poised to rise. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,148, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,094.90.

The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is set to make its debut in Hong Kong on Friday at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Shares of JD Logistics have been issued at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars each.