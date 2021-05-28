Costco is seeing inflation abound, impacting a slew of consumer products

A butcher stocks a display case with packages of steaks at a Costco store on May 24, 2021 in Novato, California.

Don't tell Costco executives that inflation is low.

The big-box club chain said it's been seeing accelerating prices across a range of products, including shipping containers, aluminum foil and a 20% spike in meat prices over the past month.

"Inflationary factors abound," CFO Richard Galanti said on the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call Thursday.

"These include higher labor costs, higher freight costs, higher transportation demand, along with the container shortage and port delays … increased demand in various product categories some shortages, various shortages of everything from chips to oils and chemical supplies by facilities hit by the Gulf freeze and storms and, in some cases, higher commodity prices," he added.

Costco reported a profit of $2.75 a share for the period, well above Wall Street estimates. It also saw revenues of $45.3 billion that also beat the Street, which had been looking for $43.6 billion.

Beneath those numbers, though, was a story of how higher prices across the board impacted the chain.