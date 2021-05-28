Women could add $260 billion to Southeast Asia's e-commerce market by 2030, says gender expert

Southeast Asia's e-commerce market could grow by more than $260 billion by 2030 if major online shopping marketplaces do more to encourage and enable women entrepreneurs, a new report from the International Finance Corporation found. The "anonymity" of e-commerce has reduced many of the barriers to entry traditionally faced by women and afforded them the opportunity to thrive in new sectors, Amy Luinstra, the IFC's gender program manager for East Asia and Pacific, told CNBC Thursday. Still, many of the inequalities faced by women in the traditional retail space "bleed into the online world," she said, such as securing access to funding. Luinstra called on big e-commerce players to do more to support women vendors and capture the market opportunity.

For platforms that have financing options, that is an excellent way to bring more women in and help them thrive. Amy Luinstra gender program manager (East Asia and Pacific), IFC

That includes extending financing for women, providing training, and encouraging them to participate in higher value sectors like electronics, she said. "For platforms that have financing options, that is an excellent way to bring more women in and help them thrive by making sure they're aware of the financing offers and they're able to take advantage of them," Luinstra told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

