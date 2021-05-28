Women could add $280 billion to Southeast Asia's e-commerce market by 2030, says gender expert

Southeast Asia's e-commerce market could grow by more than $280 billion by 2030 if major online shopping marketplaces do more to encourage and enable women entrepreneurs, a new report from the International Finance Corporation found.

The "anonymity" of e-commerce has reduced many of the barriers to entry traditionally faced by women and afforded them the opportunity to thrive in new sectors, Amy Luinstra, the IFC's gender program manager for East Asia and Pacific, told CNBC Thursday.

Still, many of the inequalities faced by women in the traditional retail space "bleed into the online world," she said, such as securing access to funding.

Luinstra called on big e-commerce players to do more to support women vendors and capture the market opportunity.