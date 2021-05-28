Goldman Sachs upgraded Taiwan stocks. Its top APAC strategist explains why

People wearing protective masks order food at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its recommendation for Taiwan stocks, and says it "looks good under the hood."

The benchmark Taiex has taken a beating in recent weeks, and is leading losses among major Asia-Pacific markets so far in May, according to calculations by CNBC.

The Taiwan stock market has been under pressure, after the island was hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. Prior to the latest wave, Taiwan was widely applauded internationally for its success in containing the coronavirus without a full lockdown.

But Goldman Sachs' chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist Timothy Moe is not worried.