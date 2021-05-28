Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is set to list its delivery arm in Hong Kong on Friday

A worker inspects an order at a JD.com delivery station in Yizhuang, Beijing, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

BEIJING — Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is set to list its logistics arm in a Hong Kong public offering on Friday.

The unit's vast network of warehouses and delivery workers in China have given JD a competitive edge against its rival Alibaba, as the Beijing-based company can deliver products to millions of customers within the same day, or the next.

JD Logistics is set to raise $3.2 billion in its initial public offering after pricing its shares at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars each, at the lower end of the expected range.

The unit's public listing marks the latest in a series for the parent company, after JD.com itself went public in New York and, subsequently completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The company's health unit, JD Health, was also listed in Hong Kong in December.