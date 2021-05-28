CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley gives Johnson & Johnson an overweight rating, says stock looks cheap

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A bottle of Johnson & Johnson's brand lotion for sale at a pharmacy in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors should bet on Johnson & Johnson for its diversified growth and relatively cheap valuation, according to Morgan Stanley.

The company has been in focus over the past year due to its development of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the stock hasn't been a big winner. Shares have risen just under 15% over the past year.

Analyst David Risinger assumed coverage of the stock with an overweight rating, saying in a note to clients on Friday that strength in multiple business units should help shares rise.

