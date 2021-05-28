Santoli's Friday market notes: S&P 500 leaves a sideways May with the long-term uptrend intact

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

On the first trading day of May, the S&P 500 hit 4206. It closed Thursday at 4200 and at this moment is at 4217. So nothing happened this month?

Not exactly. A sideways market for sure, but one that weathered a 4% pullback in two waves, refused to buckle under its 50-day average, sowed some frustration among investors that helpfully drained away excessive optimism, allowed valuation to moderate on stellar earnings, absorbed a mini-inflation panic and its subsidence, and ultimately left the benchmark firmly within a longer-term uptrend, even if this proves to be the top end of a range for now.