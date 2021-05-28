After a week of setbacks for Big Oil, France's Total wins support for its climate strategy

A logo on storage silos at the Total SE Grandpuits oil refinery in Grandpuits-Bailly-Carrois, France, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

LONDON — Investors in French oil giant Total on Friday backed the company's strategy at its annual shareholder meeting, including plans to tackle the climate emergency, according to chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

The Paris-based energy major had sought support from investors with a motion on its environmental goals shortly after some of its peers in the oil and gas industry suffered a series of historic boardroom and courtroom defeats.

Total's motion was backed by 91.88% of shareholders, the company said. The level of support for the firm's climate strategy is seen as an important indicator, given a growing minority of investors at other Big Oil firms had defied management to demand much faster climate action.

Shares of Total were up around 0.25% in London.

It comes at a time when the world's largest corporate emitters are under immense pressure to set short, medium and long-term targets that are consistent with the Paris Agreement. The climate accord, ratified by nearly 200 countries in 2015, is seen as critically important to avoid an irreversible climate crisis.

Earlier this week, three energy giants found themselves in the headlines within a 24-hour period in what climate activists described as a "crushing" day for Big Oil.

In just a few hours on Wednesday, shareholders at U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil supported a tiny activist hedge fund in overhauling the company's board, investors in U.S. energy firm Chevron defied management on a pivotal climate vote and a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to take much more aggressive action to drive down its carbon emissions.

The confluence of events reflected the waning patience of investors amid a broader push for oil and gas companies to align their climate targets with the Paris Agreement.