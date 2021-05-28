The U.S.-China rivalry could be constructive, doesn't have to end in conflict, expert says

The U.S. and China relationship may focus on competition, but it's possible for the Biden administration to handle that dynamic positively, according to an expert at a think tank.

Scott Kennedy, senior advisor and trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said he is somewhat optimistic about the new U.S. strategic approach toward Beijing.

"There are risks everywhere you look. Certainly, that's the case and we have to be prepared for them. I would say I have some optimism on this," told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"By and large the Chinese have been catching up but not surpassing. The U.S. just needs to sort of shore up itself. And to some extent, this is going to be significant competition. I think this competition can be managed constructively without necessarily resulting in conflict," Kennedy noted.