Lackluster hiring in China as economy struggles to reach full recovery, data shows

A worker is seen in the workshop of a factory manufacturing medical devices in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.

BEIJING — Chinese businesses are letting go of more workers than they are hiring, even though the economy is seeing some recovery from the pandemic, official data showed Monday.

That's based on a survey from the National Bureau of Statistics, which polls businesses on how their operations have changed from the prior month, and compiles the responses into two Purchasing Managers' Indexes — one for manufacturing and one for services.

Part of the indexes reflects whether businesses are hiring more workers, or cutting back — with 50 as the dividing line between expansion or contraction.

For both manufacturing and services, the employment index remained below 50 in May, the statistics bureau said. That indicates businesses were laying off more workers than they were hiring.

While some of the pressure on manufacturing jobs can be attributed to a five-day holiday in early May, the burst of tourism during the same holiday period wasn't enough to significantly boost hiring in the services sector, said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance.

In manufacturing, the employment index fell to 48.9 in May, down from 49.6 the prior month.

The employment index for services rose to 48.9 in May, up from 48.7 in April — but was still below 50.