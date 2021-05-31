European markets set to open in the red ahead of inflation data

European markets are set to open in the red Monday ahead of inflation data for some of the region's biggest economies.

Germany's DAX is expected to open down 37 points at 15482 after hitting an all-time high the previous week. France's CAC seen lower by 8 points at 6475. It is a bank holiday in the U.K.

This despite some good news in France; the country on Monday begins Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone over the age of 18.

On the data front, consumer price index counts for Germany, Spain and Italy are due later this morning.

Asian markets were mixed Monday, after China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May on Monday came in at 51.0, a slight decrease from the previous month's reading of 51.1.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day weekend.

It comes amid hopes that U.S. job figures show a comeback in hiring for May, demonstrating continued global recovery. The dollar is holding onto a two-month high and the price of gold held above a key level of $1,900 as investors flock to the currency as an inflation hedge. U.S. core inflation rose above the Federal Reserve's target on Friday.