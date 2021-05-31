How long will rising inflation last? We polled 30 market strategists, and here's what they said

Just about every investor knows that inflation has arrived. The open question is, how long will it last?

CNBC International conducted a survey of 30 high-profile market strategists to get their take on inflation, a key factor that the U.S. Federal Reserve will gauge to assess whether it should keep easy money flowing into markets.

Under the Fed's so-called accommodative monetary policy, the central bank boosts money supply by snapping up long-term bonds from the open market and holding down interest rates. More money in circulation usually means a more vibrant economy — and higher stock prices.

The strategists also forecast when they expect the Fed to announce a timeline for withdrawing stimulus and how they expect markets to react when that news comes.

CNBC offered the strategists anonymity in exchange for their views. All 30 were based in either Asia or the United States, and the polling took place from May 17-21.