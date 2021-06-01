5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to jump on the first day of June

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), on May 24, 2021, in celebration of its transition to a public company. NYSE

A Bitcoin logo seen displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background in this illustration taken April 26, 2021. Omar Marques | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Bitcoin — off 44% from April's all-time high near $65,000 — traded below $36,000 on Tuesday. The world's biggest digital currency was revisiting levels not seen since February. Bitcoin crashed last month, plunging more tan 30% on May 19 to around $30,000. However, at Tuesday's levels, it was still up about 24% in 2021 and 275% higher in the past 12 months.

2. AMC shares to add to last week's strong rally

The AMC Empire 25 off Times Square is open as New York City's cinemas reopen for the first time in a year following the coronavirus shutdown, on March 5, 2021. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

AMC Entertainment surged again Tuesday, up 21% in premarket trading after the company sold more than 8 million shares to an investment firm. It's the latest in a series of capital raises for the struggling theater chain. AMC shares doubled last week on extremely high volume as retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum drove interest once again. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted early Tuesday in support of the stock sale.

3. Biden to announce new efforts to narrow racial wealth gap

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis with first lady Jill Biden, in Hampton, Virginia, May 28, 2021. Ken Cedeno | Reuters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil new measures his administration plans to take to narrow the racial wealth gap. During a trip to Oklahoma to commemorate 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre, Biden will announce an increase in the share of federal contracts for small, disadvantaged businesses, the reversal of two Trump-era housing rules and an initiative to address inequality in home appraisals.

4. Elon Musk reveals reason for Tesla vehicle price hikes

Price hikes on Tesla vehicles are due to "major supply chain pressure" across the auto industry, CEO Elon Musk said in response to a tweet. "Raw materials especially," Musk added. In May, Tesla increased its Model 3 and Model Y prices, the automaker's fifth incremental price increase for its vehicles in just a few months, according to EV news site Electrek.

5. SoFi to debut on Wall Street after closing SPAC deal

The website for Social Finance (SoFi) on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, March 26, 2021. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images