Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; private survey on Chinese factory activity in May ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Tuesday morning trade, as investors await the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in May.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.65% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.5% South Korea's Kospi edged 0.23% higher.

Shares in Australia were little changed, with the S&P/ASX 200 hovering above the flatline. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

MSCi's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

Investors will watch for reaction in Malaysian stocks after the country's prime minister on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit (about $9.7 billion) stimulus package, just hours before stricter lockdown measures to curb the Covid spread in the country were set to kick in.