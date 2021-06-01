Big Pharma lobbyists launch campaign against Biden over Covid vaccine patent waiver

US President Joe Biden speaks about the 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in the US during an event commemorating the milestone in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 25, 2021.

The lobbying group that represents several top pharmaceutical companies last month quietly launched a campaign against President Joe Biden and his decision to back waiving intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, known as PhRMA, is a political advocacy group that represents over 30 pharmaceutical firms, including Covid vaccine makers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Late last month it started running a digital ad campaign on Facebook and Google targeting Biden's decision, a CNBC search of the companies' ad archives revealed.

While PhRMA blasted the Biden administration's move shortly after the announcement, the group didn't officially announce a campaign against the waiver push. The details of the effort had yet to be reported.

Proponents of waiving patent protections say it allows poorer nations to ramp up production of the Covid vaccine.

A spokesperson for PhRMA did not return CNBC's request for comment.

PhRMA's ads on Google call out Biden by name.

"Biden's Harmful Vaccine Stance," reads one of the Google ads reviewed by CNBC. "Biden's Damaging IP Stance," reads another Google spot.