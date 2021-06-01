Private equity money keeps pouring into tech, as Cloudera becomes latest multibillion-dollar buyout

A person takes a photograph with an Apple iPhone of Cloudera signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, April 28, 2017.

Cloudera's agreement on Tuesday to sell to a group of buyout firms in a transaction valued at $5.3 billion continues a 2021 trend: most of the big-dollar deals in tech are going to private equity.

Of the 12 largest tech acquisitions this year in the U.S., excluding special purpose acquisition companies, seven of them have been orchestrated by private equity firms, according to data from FactSet.

The biggest was Thoma Bravo's purchase of security software vendor Proofpoint in April in a deal valued at $12.3 billion. In February, Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners agreed to buy tech-powered real estate company CoreLogic for close to $6 billion.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR said they're teaming up to buy Cloudera in part to help the data analytics company more rapidly transition to the cloud. Alongside the takeover announcement, Cloudera said it's buying two small companies — Cazena and Datacoral — to broaden its public cloud offerings.

Buyout firms have been increasingly active in tech in recent years, primarily snapping up companies that have experienced slowing growth and stock market underperformance. Dealmaking has picked up since the early days of the pandemic as more organizations have come to rely on digital tools to operate their business and stay connected with employees.

Ernst & Young said in a report early this year that technology accounted for 24% of private equity deals by total value in 2020, up from 19% in 2019.

"Overall, the take private of Cloudera is just another example of the tremendous amount of private equity money looking for a home in the software sector given the strong margin and retention profile of these companies," analysts at Stifel wrote in a report on Tuesday. "We expect M&A, both strategic and financial, to remain active in the space in the coming quarters/years."

Cloudera shares climbed 24% to close at $15.93, just below the $16 acquisition price. Prior to Tuesday's rally, the stock was up 25% in the past year, trailing the Nasdaq Composite's 45% gain.