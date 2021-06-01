Advisors pivot to cryptocurrencies as clients want in on the action

As investors become more interested in cryptocurrencies, financial advisors are feeling a new urgency to offer the investments to clients.

About 49% of advisors said clients have asked about cryptocurrencies in the past six months, up from 17% in 2020, according to the Financial Planning Association and the Journal of Financial Planning.

More of these financial professionals — 26% — plan to increase how much they use and recommend cryptocurrencies in the next 12 months.

Currently, 14% of advisors are using or recommending those investments. That's up from less than 1% in 2019 and 2020.

More from Personal Finance:

How divorcees are using cryptocurrency to hide money

Bitcoin crash opens door to a tax loophole for investors

Smart money moves to make as the economy bounces back

"Folks are realizing now that it's not going away," said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest, a provider of "cryptoasset" management technology for financial advisors. The company collaborated with the FPA and the Journal of Financial Planning on the survey.

Advisors who don't adapt could risk getting left behind.

"Clients are coming to advisors now knowing more than the advisors," Ross said. "The advisors are absolutely terrified, because you never want to look dumb in front of your client."