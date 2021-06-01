Biden to resume infrastructure talks with key Republican Capito on Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, wears a protective mask while speaking during a meeting with Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

President Joe Biden will meet with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday as Democrats and the GOP make a final push to forge a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The president and Capito — a West Virginia Republican who has led her party's talks with the Biden administration — will huddle at the White House as they try to resolve disputes over what they say should go into a plan and how the government should pay for the investments.

It is unclear now what both sides would accept as a compromise package to upgrade American roads, bridges, airports, broadband and utilities, among a bevy of other areas a proposal could address.

The meeting comes as Democrats start to question whether the bipartisan effort can make progress, or if the party should push to pass a sprawling infrastructure plan on its own using special budget rules. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told his caucus that Democrats would write an infrastructure bill "with or without" Republican support when they return to Washington this month. He aims to pass legislation this summer.

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he wants to see a "clear direction" in the talks by next week. He told CNN that "the negotiations can't go on forever."