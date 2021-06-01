'I just won't sleep until he's home safe' — Family of journalist imprisoned in Myanmar fights for his release

Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this handout picture taken in Yangon, Myanmar November 2020. Reuters

The military regime that recently seized power in Myanmar has stonewalled virtually all efforts to reach Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained there without explanation for more than a week. His family wants him to know they're doing everything they can. Facing silence from Myanmar authorities, Fenster's relatives have been communicating with U.S. officials, speaking to media outlets and, most recently, launching a petition and website to raise awareness and push for his immediate and unconditional release. "He probably has no idea about this effort that's happening for him," Bryan Fenster, Danny's older brother, told CNBC in a phone interview Tuesday. "This is the worst imaginable situation, but we're incredibly proud of him and he's a hero to a lot of people." "My heart is aching for all the families that have ever gone through anything like this," said Danny's mother, Rose Fenster, who was also on the call. "But as a mom, and him being my son, I just won't sleep until he's home safe."

Danny Fenster, a 37-year-old Michigan native and managing editor of the news magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained May 24 at Yangon International Airport before he could board a plane to Kuala Lumpur. His family says he was on his way home to the Detroit-area city of Huntington Woods to surprise them after more than three years away. But there's little else they know about why Danny was arrested and transferred to Yangon's Insein Prison, reportedly a notoriously harsh compound with a long history of housing political prisoners. It's unknown whether Fenster faces charges, and neither his magazine nor U.S. officials have been able to contact him directly. "That's the hardest part," Bryan Fenster said. "We're going on Day 9, and they have yet to reply." He said that when he first heard about his brother's detention, "I remember thinking, 'Oh, my God, where do you even start?'" "I went into fight mode pretty quickly," Bryan Fenster said. "One or two quick breaths of panic but we just got to business." "I think I stopped breathing," Rose Fenster said of her own reaction, calling it a "total out-of-body experience" that was "visceral" and "gut-wrenching." But she said she took solace in "knowing that I have my son Bryan and other close family working on this," along with support from the community, which has been "just holding us up." That work includes a just-launched website that directs visitors to help raise awareness by sharing information on social media and signing a MoveOn.org petition, which on Tuesday had more than 20,000 signatures.

Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this undated handout obtained May 25, 2021. The 37-year-old American is currently detained in Myanmar. Reuters