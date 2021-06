Trump escapes FEC punishment for Karen McDougal hush money, but National Enquirer publisher pays settlement

The Federal Election Commission will let former President Donald Trump avoid punishment for directing hush money payments to his alleged ex-mistress Karen McDougal — but the publisher of The National Enquirer agreed to pay more than $187,500 for its role in the scandal, records showed Tuesday.

The FEC recently likewise failed to approve a recommendation from staff that it sanction Trump for directing a $130,000 hush money payout to former porn star Stormy Daniels, who has said she had sex with him years ago, according to the advocacy group Common Cause.

That group had filed FEC complaints related to payments to both women.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying off Daniels at Trump's behest shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

In McDougal's case, American Media — the then-publisher of the tabloid Enquirer, and its boss David Pecker — paid the former Playboy model McDougal $150,000 to keep her quiet about her claims of an affair with Trump before the same election.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations related to facilitating payoffs to both women, as well as to other crimes, and served more than a year in prison.

AMI signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in which it admitted it made the payment to McDougal to avoid her going public about her alleged affair and influencing the 2016 election.

Federal prosecutors have said, without actually naming Trump, that he directed Cohen to facilitate the payments to both women. Trump was never criminally prosecuted in the case.

"Trump masterminded this whole thing, and so far he's walked," Common Cause vice president of policy and litigation Paul Ryan said. "Everyone who carried out his dirty work here, Cohen and AMI, paid penalties and did prison time."

"It's good news that the Federal Election Commission is holding the tabloid company AMI accountable for its illegal actions in the 2016 election," Ryan added. "But it's head-scratching that the mastermind of this criminal enterprise, Donald Trump, has still not been held accountable."

Trump has denied having sex with either McDougal or Daniels. But he and his company reimbursed Cohen for his payment to Daniels.