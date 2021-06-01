Why Goldman's top commodity analyst sees copper as an alternative to crypto

Workers pour gold from a crucible into a mold at the ABC Refinery smelter in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

LONDON — Cryptocurrencies are an alternative to copper — not gold — when it comes to hedging against inflation, according to Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Inflation is rising as the global economy recovers from the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, central banks keep monetary policy historically loose and demand outstrips supply on multiple fronts. The U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditure index published Friday, increased 3.1% in April from the same period last year, exceeding expectations.

Both gold and crypto have been mooted as hedges against rising prices, with crypto bulls in some cases championing bitcoin as a modern-day replacement for bullion. Inflation hedges aim to protect the investor against a fall in the purchasing power of money due to rising prices.

Gold prices have risen almost $200 since the beginning of April to hit a four-month high, fueled by a weakening U.S. dollar and an increase in demand on the back of rising inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride. Bitcoin, for instance, is up more than 25% year-to-date, but down more than 25% over the past three months.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Currie said investors should see digital currencies not as a substitute for gold when looking at inflation hedges, but rather noted their similarities to copper.

"You look at the correlation between bitcoin and copper, or a measure of risk appetite and bitcoin, and we've got 10 years of trading history on bitcoin — it is definitely a risk-on asset," Currie said. He noted that both bitcoin and copper act as "risk-on" inflation hedges, compared to gold, which is viewed as a safe haven, or "risk off."