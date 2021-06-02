Ally Bank is eliminating overdraft fees once and for all

Banking customers just caught a break.

Ally Bank announced Wednesday it is eliminating overdraft fees on all accounts.

"Nationwide, more than 80% of overdraft fees are paid by consumers living paycheck to paycheck or with consistently low balances — precisely the people who need help stabilizing their finances," Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown said in a statement.

"Eliminating these fees helps keep people from falling further behind and feeling penalized as they catch up."

More from Personal Finance:

Budget basics for a new post-pandemic normal

Make these moves before you start post-pandemic spending

Prices are going up — here's what inflation means to you

Overdraft fees are considered one of the most expensive and common checking account fines, since you can get dinged several times in a single day if you spend more money than you have in your account.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that 5% of checking account holders overdraft more than 20 times per year.

Further, the vast majority of the banking customers that pay overdraft fees are also considered "financially vulnerable" and disproportionately belong to minority groups, according to a separate FinHealth Spend report.