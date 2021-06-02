Twelve U.S. states have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated

Odilest Guerrier, Medical Assistant, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Pasqual Cruz at a clinic set up by Healthcare Network on May 20, 2021 in Immokalee, Florida.

Twelve U.S. states now have 70% of adult residents with at least one Covid vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday shows.

California and Maryland most recently reported crossing the milestone, joining Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to have one shot or more administered to 70% of those 18 and older by July 4. On Wednesday, he will speak about the state of the vaccination campaign and declare June as a national month of action to get more people vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily U.S. infections remained below 20,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, though many states did not publish data over the Memorial Day holiday and may still be catching up on reporting.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

CDC data shows that about 51% of Americans have received at least one dose and about 41% are fully vaccinated.