India will likely see double-digit growth this quarter, but economists warn it's not the full picture

India is expected to see double-digit expansion in the three months ending in June — but economists warn that the data won't be painting the full picture of the country's growth trajectory.

South Asia's largest economy released fourth quarter GDP data Monday that showed an expansion of 1.6% from the same period a year ago, driven mostly by state spending and manufacturing sector growth. Full year GDP is estimated to have contracted 7.3% compared to a 4% growth in the previous year.

Since February, India has been battling a devastating second wave of coronavirus that accelerated in April and peaked in early May. The infection forced most of India's industrial states to implement localized lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus.

"With the lockdowns which are there, we think that going ahead, the economy will tend to slow down," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"The numbers which we get for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 — that is for the quarter ending in June — may be very much misleading," he said. India's fiscal year begins in April and ends in March the following year.