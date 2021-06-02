Investor Kari Firestone reveals what she has been buying as stocks hover near all-time highs

Kari Firestone, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, revealed what she has been buying recently as the S&P 500 hovers near an all-time high.

Firestone talked to CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" host Scott Wapner for a special live PRO Talks discussion for PRO subscribers where she revealed her top technology picks and reopening plays.

"I think that stocks are reasonably attractive," said Firestone. "They're not as attractive as they were last April, but we're still talking about GDP growth of six to seven percent, earnings momentum is really very, very strong, profit margins are probably at an all time high for many of the S&P 500 companies and we know that interest rates are low. That means there's really no competition for people's money."

Aureus Asset Management only owns 35 stocks in a portfolio, so "the real estate occupied by any single name is very valuable," said Firestone.

