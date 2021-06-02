CNBC Pro

Investor Kari Firestone reveals what she has been buying as stocks hover near all-time highs

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share

Kari Firestone, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, revealed what she has been buying recently as the S&P 500 hovers near an all-time high.

Firestone talked to CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" host Scott Wapner for a special live PRO Talks discussion for PRO subscribers where she revealed her top technology picks and reopening plays.

"I think that stocks are reasonably attractive," said Firestone. "They're not as attractive as they were last April, but we're still talking about GDP growth of six to seven percent, earnings momentum is really very, very strong, profit margins are probably at an all time high for many of the S&P 500 companies and we know that interest rates are low. That means there's really no competition for people's money."

Aureus Asset Management only owns 35 stocks in a portfolio, so "the real estate occupied by any single name is very valuable," said Firestone.

Read the highlights below.

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO35:40
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Investor Kari Firestone discusses how to manage market volatility
29 min ago
CNBC ProUBS’ Art Cashin shares what he’s watching for on inflation and where he sees possible bubbles
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi picks her favorite Asian investments
CNBC.com staff
Read More