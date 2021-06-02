Robert Mueller to help teach law school class on his Trump-Russia probe

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019.

The notoriously tight-lipped former special counsel Robert Mueller will be opening up about his Russia probe to law school students in Virginia this fall.

The University of Virginia School of Law said Wednesday that Mueller will participate in a class on his investigation, which examined alleged ties between former President Donald Trump's first presidential campaign and the Kremlin. The class will be taught by three other prosecutors who were on Mueller's high-profile team.

The class, "The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel," will be taught in person in Charlottesville over six sessions. Mueller himself will lead at least one class, according to the school.

In a short statement provided by the law school, Mueller said he was fortunate to be returning to the school where he earned his law degree in 1973.

"I look forward to engaging with the students this fall," Mueller said. Mueller returned to private practice after his investigation and is a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.

The class will be taught by Aaron Zebley, the former deputy special counsel; Jim Quarles, Mueller's former senior counsel; and Andrew Goldstein, the former senior assistant special counsel.

According to a news release provide by the law school, the class will "focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel's investigation."

"The course will start chronologically with the launch of the investigation, including Mueller's appointment as special counsel. Other sessions will focus on navigating the relationship with the Justice Department and Congress, investigative actions relating to the White House and the importance of the Roger Stone prosecution," the school said.

"The final sessions will focus on obstruction of justice, presidential accountability and the role of special counsel in that accountability," the release added.

Mueller's investigation began in 2017 and wrapped up in 2019, with the release of "The Mueller Report," which became a bestseller.

In the report, the longtime former Federal Bureau of Investigation director concluded that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russian government.

Mueller also outlined ten episodes that raised the possibility that Trump had obstructed justice, but declined to say definitively whether Trump had committed a crime, citing longstanding Justice Department policy against charging sitting presidents.

According to UVA, Zebley said the course will "use the extensive public record to explore why some paths were taken and not others."