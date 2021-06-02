U.S. investment bank names 5 stocks on its 'strongest conviction' list

U.S. investment bank Stifel has added several companies to its list of "strongest conviction" global investment ideas.

Stifel updated its list of stocks to buy after "deeper dives" by its analysts, and added several new stocks it says will benefit from a post-pandemic economic reopening, federal stimulus and exposure to China.

Its European picks include companies in the retail, infrastructure and chemicals sectors — all of which have market capitalizations over 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion). They are likely to benefit from trends including working from home, an uptick in travel and a shift toward digital services, the analysts said in a note published May 27.

Here are Stifel's new buy-rated stock picks: